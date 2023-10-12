Property-wide renovations are underway at Sunset Station

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Sunset Station will soon get a new look and property-wide renovations are underway.

Casino officials said that includes transforming the property's STN Sportsbook, remodeling the casino floor, and relocating the high limit slots room.

The sportsbook closed this week. Features of the new space will include a 150-foot video wall, lounge-style seating, and race and sports betting kiosks. It will also include a bar with bartop gaming. In the meantime, a temporary race and sportsbook will be located next to the Rewards Center with STN Sports kiosks located throughout the casino.

While the sportsbook is being worked on, the existing high limit slot room will be relocated to the former keno area.

The casino floor will "undergo a refresh" in phases. Casino officials said that includes new carpet, improved lighting, updated facades, and modernized restrooms.

Casino officials said guests will be able to explore the new offerings and upgraded amenities "on a rolling timeline throughout the following year."