Project REACH Senior Expos provide crucial utility bill assistance for Southern Nevada seniors

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As temperatures remain high, many seniors in Southern Nevada are struggling to keep up with their utility bills. But there's help available today, thanks to Project Reach Senior Expos powered by NV Energy.

Project REACH, an initiative by United Way of Southern Nevada (UWSN), is a program that assists seniors aged 62 and older with their past-due utility bills. These bills can include electricity, gas, water, and sewage.

Thursday’s Senior Expo will be held at Aliante Casino from 8 a.m. to noon. Seniors who qualify for assistance are encouraged to attend. All they need to bring is their past-due bill, proof of income, and a Nevada ID to receive help.

“We have a number of non-profit organizations that are specialized to serving the unique needs of senior citizens. We have state assistance programs such as Cox Communications, and healthcare agencies, so we have a whole host available to senior citizens,” said Angel Williams, Director of Community Relations at NV Energy.

Eligibility and Assistance

To qualify for Project REACH assistance, seniors must be:



62 years or older

Residents of Southern Nevada

Meeting the income eligibility requirements

Possessing a past-due utility bill

Qualifying applicants can receive up to $300 in assistance once a year, making a significant difference in their ability to manage utility expenses.

Can't Attend the Event?

For seniors who are unable to attend today’s expo, there are still options available. Project REACH assistance is offered year-round through UWSN’s nonprofit partner agencies. Those in need can visit uwsn.org/projectreach to find support with the application process.