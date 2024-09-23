Project Marilyn partners with local libraries to provide feminine hygiene care packages

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Danika Martinez is a true survivor after battling homelessness and a substance use disorder. She is also experiencing what’s called “period poverty.”

“I didn't have any money then, you know, and before then being in being experiencing homelessness, i would use other things that were not meant to use during a period,” Martinez said. “So when i got that package, it was actually i was like, oh, well, i wish i had this when i was out there."

Thanks to founder of Project Marilyn, Wendi Schweigart, women and girls across the valley can have access to these care packages filled with feminine hygiene products and wipes.

“2 in 5 people with a period can't afford period supplies every year due to lack of income. 1 in 4 girls is missing school every month for the length of her period."

In response to these statistics, Project Marilyn, named in honor of Schweigart’s late mother, assemble period kits. Each kit is intended to have enough supplies to last an entire menstrual cycle.

“What we do is we distribute those period kits through other nonprofits and agencies. we're not open to the public because the clients we serve generally are going to have transportation issues,” Schweigart said. “So if we can have our supplies where people already are getting amazing services, that's what we like to do."

You can find these kits at any public library in the valley. You simply go to the front desk and say “I am here for what Marilyn left me.” You are guaranteed to get a package of period supplies.

You’ll see the Van-Gina around town, dropping off at all the local libraries. Library worker, Morgan Lin, said the program has been a success.

“Sometimes they are a little embarrassed about it and they will ask discreetly that they want the black package or the pink package,” Lin said.

Project Marilyn relies on volunteers to make and supply the period packages with a warehouse filled with products.

The period packages aren’t only available in libraries, but you can find the, at some Amazon Fulfillment Centers, Anthem Wellness Centers and Olive Crest locations throughout the valley.