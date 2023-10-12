Project Marilyn, MGM Resorts provide 10,000 period supply kits to CCSD schools

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The non-profit organization Project Marilyn is looking to continue its mission of providing period products to students who need it.

On Wednesday, the organization partnered up with MGM Resorts to donate over 10,000 "Grow With The Flow" period supply kits to Clark County School District students. Project Marilyn officials said they will be handed out to every fifth grade girl in CCSD, during their Growth and Development Classes throughout the year.

According to founder Wendi Schweigart, Project Marilyn previously spoke with CCSD's Health Services Office and was told the district no longer had a vendor who was able to provide small kits of period supplies for students.

"One in four girls misses school each month because they don't have proper period supplies," Schweigart said. "A young girl's education suffers greatly when they have to miss school for days at a time every month."

MGM Resorts donated 60,000 pads for the project and 100 volunteers helped pack them up in just one day.

Project Marilyn officials said that this year, they've distributed over 22,000 kits and plan to continue the project in the future.