LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 800 people attended Project Homeless Connect in Las Vegas, a large community event where providers offer free services to those experiencing homelessness.

It was hosted by the Nevada Homeless Alliance and its partners Wednesday at the World Market Center.

Taisacan Hall, a lived experience specialist with the Nevada Homeless Alliance, says the goal of the event is to have everything people may need in one place.

"We have haircuts and I'm always excited when they come out. It's cool to see people come in and then they get that haircut and just seeing it, it really changes like their demeanor, their confidence," Hall said.

125 providers offered everything from legal aid and housing help to free shopping, a meal and even grooming and vaccines for dogs.

There was even a shuttle service to help folks get to and from the event.

WATCH | Project Homeless Connect: A one-stop shop for the most vulnerable

Project Homeless Connect: A one-stop shop for the most vulnerable

According to this year's Point-in-Time Count, homelessness is up 12% from 2024 in Clark County, where more than 8,800 people are experiencing homelessness.

Bobby Wheeler, who says he experienced homelessness for about a year, credits community resources — similar to what's offered at the event — with helping him get back on his feet.

"You got a lot of people going through a lot of difficult problems and stuff like that, and they need help. Ain't nothing wrong with that, you know what I'm saying, and this program here, the people here are helping and that's a beautiful thing," Wheeler said. "You gotta take it and use it, you know what I'm saying, to the best of your ability and who knows? Come out a winner like me," Wheeler said.

For Hall, the event is also a full circle moment.

"I experienced homelessness entering adulthood. So, you know, while I saw peers going to college and getting their own apartments and things like that, I was like trying to figure out where I was going to sleep that night," Hall said.

Now she gives back to people who are living the same struggle.

"I've been advocating for almost 10 years on housing justice and so the professional experience of having a formal job at the Venetian and then the advocacy experience of being on a youth action board, you know, working on legislation and getting bills passed and things like that have really shaped the way that I show up in my role now," Hall said.

"I have that firsthand experience that I know what it's like as a young person to be sort of like counted out of a lot of conversations and how to then advocate for yourself and others," Hall said.

She adds that she's happy to see the community show up and support the most vulnerable.

The Nevada Homeless Alliance says help is available year-round — not just at events like this one.

It's never too late to ask for help. You can find a list of resources here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.