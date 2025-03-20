Progress Report: Harry Reid shares an update to their airport modernization project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Almost a quarter of the way through 2025, progress has been made on Harry Reid International Airport's modernization project.

On Wednesday, the Clark County Department of Aviation (CCDOA) announced several new openings and upcoming subprojects for travelers at one of the busiest airports in the country.

Open now

The following dining and beverage amenities are now open for travelers to enjoy.



Kona Big Wave Bar: Located near D37, this bar top features island-inspired craft beers and cocktails.

Located near D37, this bar top features island-inspired craft beers and cocktails. Modelo Cantina: Located near D8, the Modelo Cantina offers curated selections and cocktails.

Located near D8, the Modelo Cantina offers curated selections and cocktails. Beer Union: You can find local Vegas brews at Beer Union near B19.

You can find local Vegas brews at Beer Union near B19. BRB Boba: These boba vending machines can be found at Terminal 1 B Gates and Terminal 3 near gate E2.

These boba vending machines can be found at Terminal 1 B Gates and Terminal 3 near gate E2. Till Death Do Us Party: Stock up for a Vegas party with souvenirs at these vending machines at the Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 baggage claims.

Coming up

D Gates Gaming Lounge



An 890-square-foot gaming and smoking lounge is coming to the D Gates on Level 2, right next to the Vera Bradley and Port of Subs.

Travelers will be able to enjoy the new gaming and smoking lounge in "true Las Vegas style" at the end of 2025. Construction is set to begin this month.

Terminal 1 Escalators

