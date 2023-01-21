Principal punched while trying to break up fight at Coronado High School, parent says

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A disturbing video of a fight on the campus of Coronado High School last week is leaving many with more questions than answers.

The video started circulating last week, and a Coronado parent tells KTNV she's concerned not only about that incident, but violence on campus in general.

“When my son came home, I was extremely concerned,” said Nancy Cruz-Morning.

The social media video shows two students throwing fists and, according to parents, the school principal was caught by a punch while trying to break up the fight.

Cruz-Morning says seeing the violence in the video — the crowd and staff having a hard time breaking up the fight — is a worry when it comes to safety.

“It was concerning, too, because it was clear the staff wasn’t trained in how to deal with a mass crowd, the violence,” she said.

She says parents received an email the day it happened from Assistant Principal Melissa Robertson stating there was an altercation between the two students, and staff diffused the situation.

It also stated the campus was a safe environment.

When asked about the altercation, the Clark County School District forwarded KTNV the same email shared with parents, which also says disciplinary actions were taken.