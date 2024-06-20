Primary done, Nevada looks to November matchups

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With local officials across Nevada certifying the results of the June 11 primary this week, Nevada voters are looking to the general election in November.

The results of that election will be critical in determining who becomes president, who controls the U.S. Senate and House, and the partisan makeup of the 2025 legislature in Carson City.

Here's a roundup of the races we'll be following on the path to November:

1. U.S. Senate: Incumbent freshman Democrat U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen faces her first re-election since winning office in 2018. Rosen defeated then-incumbent U.S. Sen. Dean Heller 50% to 45% six years ago, winning Clark and Washoe counties.

This time, Rosen faces former U.S. Army Capt. Sam Brown, who was badly wounded in Afghanistan in 2008. Brown ran unsuccessfully for state office in Texas in 2014 and for U.S. Senate here in Nevada in 2022. He's been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

So far, the race is shaping up to be about the economy, immigration and abortion rights, with both candidates trying to paint the other as extreme and captive to the fringes of their respective parties.

2. Congressional District 1: The dean of Nevada's congressional delegation, Rep. Dina Titus, is in a rematch with her 2022 foe, former U.S. Army Col. Mark Robertson. In that 2022 matchup, Titus defeated Robertson 51% to 46%.

Titus, a former longtime state Senate minority leader, taught political science at UNLV for decades. She was first elected to Congress from the 3rd Congressional District in 2008, served a single term before losing the seat, but returned to represent the first district in 2012.

Robertson is a so-called "mustang," having enlisted as a private and earning an officer's commission before retiring as a full colonel, having commanded a company and a battalion. He's also worked as a certified financial planner in Nevada.

The district currently has a 7.8-percentage-point registration advantage for Democrats.

3. Congressional District 3: Incumbent Democrat Rep. Susie Lee is running for a fourth term in the seat she first won in 2018. Lee represents the closest of Nevada's congressional districts, with a small 3.7-point advantage for Democrats.

This time, Lee faces Drew Johnson, who came within 336 votes of defeating Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones in 2022.

Lee, a philanthropist, has worked to establish a reputation as a centrist, joining the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus. The Lugar Center at the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University named her the seventh most bipartisan member of Congress this year.

Johnson has worked at conservative think tanks including the Beacon Center of Tennessee, which he founded, and the National Center for Public Policy Research. His columns targeting government waste have appeared in publications including the Wall Street Journal and Forbes.

4. Fourth Congressional District: Incumbent Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford has represented the 4th District on and off since it was created in 2012. He served a single term, lost his first bid for re-election, but returned to the seat in 2018 and has represented it ever since.

Horsford has earned a national profile after being named chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus in 2022.

Horsford will face former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, a Democrat-turned-Republican best known for turning that city around when it was in danger of insolvency. Lee is also a former Nevada Assembly member and state senator. He ran unsuccessfully for governor in the Republican primary in 2022, placing third in a field of 16 candidates.

The district currently has a Democratic advantage of 8.1 percentage points. While the First and Third Districts are contained entirely within Clark County, the Fourth takes in parts of Clark along with Lincoln, Nye, Esmeralda and Mineral counties.

5. Las Vegas Mayor: After 25 years of Goodmans as mayor — first Oscar from 1999 to 2011, then his wife Carolyn from 2011 to the present — a new mayor will be taking over this year.

Former U.S. Rep. Shelley Berkley and incumbent Councilwoman Victoria Seaman emerged from a crowded primary field of 14 candidates to advance to the November runoff. (Another member, Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear, also ran and will leave city government after his term expires this year.)

Berkley represented the First Congressional District for more than a decade, from 1998 to 2012, when she ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate. Most recently, she was senior vice president at the Touro University medical school in Henderson.

Seaman served a single term in the Nevada Assembly from 2014 to 2016, when she ran unsuccessfully for state Senate. She was appointed to the Las Vegas City Council in 2019, and elected to a full term in 2021.

Seaman has been an advocate for settling litigation related to the defunct Badlands golf course, which has seen the city repeatedly lose court battles over development on the site. Judgments have run into the millions thus far.

In the primary, Berkley came out on top, winning 35.7% to Seaman's 28.9%.

