Pride Month Spotlight: Two Boys Laundromat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Boys Laundromat in Spring Valley, which has been newly updated and renovated, is offering specials not just for the LGBTQ+ community but for all of Las Vegas during the month of June.

“I decided to open a laundromat as a way to give back to the community. It was a way to provide a safe, clean space for people to do their laundry,” said Gene Boucher, who owns Two Boys Laundromat with his husband, Chris.

The couple, together for over 20 years, chose the name Two Boys for their business as a reflection of their partnership.

“We were thinking about what are we going to call it and my husband and I, we’ve been together for over 20 years. We are two boys, and I thought, hey, we are two boys. Let’s call it Two Boys,” Boucher said.

As an LGBTQ+-friendly business accepting of people of all kinds, Two Boys Laundromat will be offering a special in June.

“We are offering a free dry. If you come in and you are using the Dexter Pay app, which is the app on your phone, you will need to enter the code pride24,” Boucher explained.

Two Boys Laundromat also features a kid-friendly area and is pet friendly, making it a welcoming space for all families.

