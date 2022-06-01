Pride events happening in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — June is Pride Month, and the Henderson Equality Center has a list of events for members and allies alike to enjoy.
A full list of events can be found below:
- June 5 at 9 a.m.
- Located at 19 S Stephanie St, Unit 100 Henderson, NV 89012
- June 5 at 3 p.m.
- Located at Mandalay Bay Events Center
- June 5 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located at Discovery Children’s Museum
- June 6 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Located at 3 E Army St, Henderson, NV 89015
Mr. and Ms. Henderson Pride Pageant
- June 7 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Located at Pass Casino on 140 S Water St Henderson, NV 89015
Henderson Pride Fest Family Bingo
- June 8 at 5:30 p.m.
- Located at Pass Casino on 140 S Water St Henderson, NV 89015
- June 9 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Located at the Henderson Equality Center
- June 10 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., June 11 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Located at Galleria at Sunset on 1300 W Sunset Rd Henderson, NV 89014
- June 18
- Registration is from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The race starts at 6 p.m.
- Located at Sunset Park on 2601 E Sunset Rd Las Vegas, NV 89074