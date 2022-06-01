Pride events happening in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — June is Pride Month, and the Henderson Equality Center has a list of events for members and allies alike to enjoy.

A full list of events can be found below:

Pride Bike Ride



June 5 at 9 a.m.

Located at 19 S Stephanie St, Unit 100 Henderson, NV 89012

Ace’s Pride Night



June 5 at 3 p.m.

Located at Mandalay Bay Events Center

Family Equality Day



June 5 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at Discovery Children’s Museum

Pride Art Exhibit



June 6 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Located at 3 E Army St, Henderson, NV 89015

Mr. and Ms. Henderson Pride Pageant



June 7 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Located at Pass Casino on 140 S Water St Henderson, NV 89015



Henderson Pride Fest Family Bingo



June 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Located at Pass Casino on 140 S Water St Henderson, NV 89015

Under the Sea Youth Dance



June 9 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Located at the Henderson Equality Center

Henderson Pride Fest



June 10 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., June 11 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Located at Galleria at Sunset on 1300 W Sunset Rd Henderson, NV 89014

Pride 5k Run/Walk

