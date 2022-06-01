Watch
Pride events happening in Las Vegas

Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CA - NOVEMBER 5: A Rainbow flag flies above the San Diego Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Community Center in San Diego, California on Wednesday, November 5, 2008. Proposition 8 passed in Tuesday's election banning same sex marriage .(Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)
Posted at 4:07 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 19:07:37-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — June is Pride Month, and the Henderson Equality Center has a list of events for members and allies alike to enjoy.

A full list of events can be found below:

Pride Bike Ride

  • June 5 at 9 a.m.
  • Located at 19 S Stephanie St, Unit 100 Henderson, NV 89012

Ace’s Pride Night

  • June 5 at 3 p.m.
  • Located at Mandalay Bay Events Center

Family Equality Day

  • June 5 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Located at Discovery Children’s Museum

Pride Art Exhibit

  • June 6 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Located at 3 E Army St, Henderson, NV 89015

Mr. and Ms. Henderson Pride Pageant

  • June 7 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Located at Pass Casino on 140 S Water St Henderson, NV 89015

Henderson Pride Fest Family Bingo

  • June 8 at 5:30 p.m.
  • Located at Pass Casino on 140 S Water St Henderson, NV 89015

Under the Sea Youth Dance

  • June 9 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Located at the Henderson Equality Center

Henderson Pride Fest

  • June 10 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., June 11 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Located at Galleria at Sunset on 1300 W Sunset Rd Henderson, NV 89014

Pride 5k Run/Walk

  • June 18
  • Registration is from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The race starts at 6 p.m.
  • Located at Sunset Park on 2601 E Sunset Rd Las Vegas, NV 89074
