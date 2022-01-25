Average price of 2-bedroom rental units in Las Vegas up 27.5%, report says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Renters in Las Vegas continue to pay more than in previous years as move into 2022.

Las Vegas is the 45th most expensive rental market in the nation (out of 100), according to Zumper's national rental report.

One and two-bedroom rental units were rented at median prices of $1,240 and $1,530, as of December 2021.

RELATED: Report: Rent prices increasing throughout Las Vegas

Additionally, the price of two-bedroom units in the Las Vegas valley was up 27.5% since this time last year, according to the report.

The same report ranked Las Vegas No. 52 on the pricing list overall back in 2019. However, prices have continued to rise in recent years and throughout the pandemic.

New York led the current report when comes to the highest rental prices for one-bedroom units at an average of $3,260 a month.

San Francisco was No. 2 followed by Boston, San Jose and Miami with an average monthly rental price of $2,340.

