Report: Rent prices increasing throughout Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Redfin says renters are currently seeing the biggest increase in more than two years in the Las Vegas valley.

The average cost of rent is more than $1,800, according to a recent Redfin report.

A local renter told 13 Action News that she received notice about her rent increasing $590 per month.

An attorney with the consumer rights project for the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada says there are no rent control laws in Nevada and landlords are able to increase rent to as market price.

Landlords cannot raise the rent during a lease and they are required to give a 60-day notice once the lease is up. Week to week renters must get at least a 30-day written notice.