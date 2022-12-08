Previously unreleased photos show fatal crash involving Lee's Discount Liquor CEO

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — KTNV has obtained previously unreleased photos from the scene of the fatal crash that took the life of Lee's Discount Liquor CEO, Kenny Lee in November 2021.

According to the report from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, the crash took place on US-93 between Ely and West Wendover as the CEO was returning from a visit to a local Lee's Discount Liquor store.

A toxicology report from the Elko County Coroner's Office, also obtained by KTNV, showed that Lee's blood alcohol concentration was 0.218, which is nearly three times the legal limit in Nevada.

The photos show both vehicles involved in the crash, various gouges in the roadway, and several broken cases of tequila that Lee was transporting at the time of the crash.

