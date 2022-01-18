Preview Las Vegas helps businesses look into the future of the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's shaping up to be a big year for business in Southern Nevada and an event at Allegiant Stadium provides a 'Preview' of what's ahead.

The 'Vegas Chamber' is putting on an event called "Preview Las Vegas" on Tuesday. Experts will share their perspectives on the future of our city.

The big talkers of this event will, of course, be the continued recovery of our city from this pandemic, the ways we will be bringing in more tourists into our city to boost our economy, and a look at the growing and changing population in the valley.

The theme for preview is Battle Reborn, symbolizing the Vegas Chamber’s confidence that Nevada businesses are coming back from the devastating impact of COVID. Business leaders from across the valley rely on this critical information so that they can appropriately plan for the coming year and beyond.

The Vegas Chamber is elevating the entire show, including exhibitor and attendee experiences, to reflect the excitement of the city as it rebuilds its economy. Cara Clark, the VP of Communications for the Vegas Chamber says this event helps guide the valley through a path that leads to economic success.

“We are starting to come back, we are building back, we are doing what we are doing las vegans, and we are rolling up our sleeves and coming back better than ever before, but it takes information to be able to do that effectively and at preview, Las Vegas people will hear the economic forecast and what is ahead for 2022,” Clark said.

Speakers will also touch on the changes in tourism and hospitality, how to create a sustainable water infrastructure, and how our sports and entertainment can create a big amount of economic success for our city.

For more information on Vegas Chamber Preview click here.