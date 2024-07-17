President Biden tests positive for COVID in Las Vegas, cancels speaker engagement

3:08 p.m. - President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID.

According to the White House, Biden had upper respiratory symptoms this morning, including a runny nose, cough, and general mailaise. The President's doctor says he felt okay for his first event but because he wasn't feeling better, they tested him for COVID and he tested positive.

"The President will be self-isolating in accordance with CDC guidance for symptomatic individuals," the President's doctor said in a statement. "PCR confirmation testing will be pending. His symptoms remain mild. The President has received his first dose of Paxlovid."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also said the president is vaccinated and boosted and will be returning to Delaware to self-isolate.

His appearance at the UnidosUS event has also been canceled.

The White House will provide regular updates on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.

1:22 p.m. - President Joe Biden is wrapping up his trip to Las Vegas with two events on Wednesday.

He will start the day by speaking at the UnidosUS annual conference at the MGM Grand.

Biden is also scheduled to stop by a community event later in the day before flying back to Delaware.

Harry Reid International Airport officials are once again warning motorists to expect delays between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. as Air Force One prepares to depart.

Temporary road closures will also affect the airport connector tunnel.

On Tuesday, Biden addressed the NAACP's annual convention in a 31-minute-long speech.

