President Biden speaking at NAACP Convention in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Joe Biden is in Las Vegas this week.

He's scheduled to speak at the 115th NAACP National Convention and participate in an economic summit with Rep. Steve Horsford on Tuesday and speak at the UnidosUS Annual Conference and a campaign community event on Wednesday.

WATCH FULL SPEECH: President Biden speaks at 115th NAACP National Convention

FULL SPEECH: President Biden addresses 115th NAACP National Convention

Channel 13's Steve Sebelius will have more coming up tonight at 5 p.m.