President Biden speaking at UnidosUS annual conference

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Joe Biden is wrapping up his trip to Las Vegas with two events on Wednesday.

He will start the day by speaking at the UnidosUS annual conference at the MGM Grand.

Biden is also scheduled to stop by a community event later in the day before flying back to Delaware.

On Tuesday, Biden addressed the NAACP's annual convention in a 31-minute-long speech.

Channel 13's Steve Sebelius was there and he spoke to voters who reacted to what they heard.