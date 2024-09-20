Prescribed burn at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area scheduled for Monday

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — The skies over the Lake Mead National Recreation Area could be smoky on Monday.

Today, the National Park Service announced a prescribed burn is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 23.

According to rangers, the burn will cover about seven acres and is expected to last one day. Additional patrols will also monitor the areas for up to two days after the fire is put out.

The prescribed fire will help protect the surrounding environment from larger, more intense wildfires and help manage invasive species.

So what do you need to know?

The burn will be conducted in Arrowhead and Shoshone Coves in the Katherine's Landing area along with Jeep Cove in the East Cottonwood area.

Those areas will be closed starting on Monday, Sept. 23. Those closures will remain in place until the night of Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Visitors and residents in communities like Bullhead City, Laughlin, and Dolan Springs may see smoke, fire, and firefighters during the prescribed burn. Visitors and residents are asked to drive slowly and follow all firefighter directions.

You will also see smoke and aerial resources will be operating in the area, which means visibility could be impacted. However, rangers say that will only be short-term.