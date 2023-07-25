Prepare for the heat before tragedy strikes, experts say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At a parking lot at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area visitor center Monday afternoon, a digital thermometer displayed that it was 118 degrees.

It was likely a little above what the official temperature in the area was at the time, but a couple of degrees weren't going to matter — it was hot.

RELATED: Deaths at national parks underscore risk of hiking in extreme heat

It's been hot for a long time in Southern Nevada. Sunday represented the 10th consecutive day that the high in Las Vegas reached at least 110 degrees.

The extreme heat — gripping the Southwest and a sizeable chunk of the country lately — was likely responsible for a pair of deaths over the weekend at Valley of Fire State Park, around an hour northeast of Las Vegas.

According to officials, Jessica Rhodes, 34, and Diana Matienzo, 29, both of Las Vegas, were found dead at the park on Saturday. Others at the park saw them head out on a hiking trail, but didn't see them return, which led to cause for concern.

The official cause of death for the women had not been released as of Monday evening, but experts have been warning about outdoor activities in the heat this summer.

"I would say try not to be outside if you can help it," says John Haynes, a public affairs officer for the National Park Service, which oversees the recreation area. "This is not the kind of weather to go hiking, honestly."

At the visitor center Monday were tourists Quintin and Maddie Miller from Tennessee. They spent some time in the Las Vegas area before heading to Utah.

"It's no joke out here," Quintin said. "If you even go on a half-mile hike out here, it can be very, very dangerous."

MORE: Extreme heat blamed for man's death in Death Valley

Maddie said she heard about the hikers in Valley of Fire.

"We've been thinking about those hikers," she said. "We have water, extra water and electrolytes. We're staying safe."

Between 2020 and 2022, there were over 500 heat-associated deaths in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. The vast majority of those came in June, July, and August.

CORONER: 16 heat-related deaths so far this year, coroner's office says

In Henderson, the city prides itself on a robust system of trails — over 200 miles — for outdoor recreation.

Sean Friedland, a medical services officer with the Henderson Fire Department, says the department has averaged about one heat-related call for someone along the trail system per day of late.

Warning signs to look for include dizziness, excessive sweating, and fatigue, Friedland says.

"The longer folks are out there, the worse it gets, and it can happen fast," Friedland says. "People should remember to stay hydrated. It's good to limit the time of exposure and, surprisingly, wearing longer sleeves can help as well."