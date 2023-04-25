Preliminary hearing against former Alpine Motel owner put on pause

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been more than three years since a deadly fire ripped through the Alpine Motel apartments killing six people and leaving many others injured. That happened on December 21, 2019 and is considered the deadliest residential fire in Las Vegas history.

The criminal case against its owner, Adolfo Orozco, was stalled for more than two years because a key investigator from the defense declined to testify.

RELATED LINK: New text messages, video interview reveal details in deadly Alpine Motel fire

The preliminary hearing resumed this past February but came to a halt again on Monday because the prosecution filed a second amended criminal complaint.

"It does not add any additional charges," said the prosecutor in court. "I just added language based upon testimony."

The added language accuses Orozco of "employing unqualified personnel to maintain the safety of the property" and "failing to update emergency contacts with the alarm monitoring company."

"I would not have called the witnesses today if I had known this," said Orozco's defense attorney. "This does come as a complete surprise."

The defense said it needed time to review the additional language.

Orozco's defense had planned to call in former live-in manager Jason Casteel and his partner Christina Farinella, who also lived at the property, to testify during the hearing. The witnesses are expected to return when the preliminary hearing resumes on Tuesday but that could change after the defense reviews the second amendment.

Orozco is facing several felony charges including involuntary manslaughter.