Pregnant woman's car swept away by flood waters in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clean up efforts continued on Monday across Las Vegas after storms tore through the valley over the weekend.

One of the hardest hit neighborhoods was near Sunrise Manor where flash floods swept through portions of the area.

“I knew it was going to rain but I never thought it would be this bad,” said Skylar Bailey, who’s car was swept away in the flood.

Bailey’s car was thrown into a flood channel near Hollywood boulevard and Sedora Way. She said the car made it several blocks before eventually smashing through a fence, going down a flood channel, and ending up at the end of it.

“I was crying really hard actually. I got to the car and I looked through the fence and I screamed. I was so upset because I worked so hard for it. My boyfriend and I both work full time jobs but unfortunately it’s not enough to pay all of our bills. With how high everything is right now, I had to choose my rent and my power over my car insurance. It was a big lesson learned,” Bailey said.

Bailey is pregnant and is due to have her second child next month. A GoFundMe pagehas been created to help with the expenses.