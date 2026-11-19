LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The night before the release of the cultural phenomenon that is Grand Theft Auto VI, police responded to a home known as the Las Vegas Graffiti Mansion.

The home is decked out with a paint job to reflect the owner's dedication to the Grand Theft Auto franchise and has become a landmark in the Las Vegas area. It had just been given a makeover paying homage to "Vice City."

But the night before the highly-anticipated release of the newest GTA installment, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers were called to the home in a response that turned out to be unnecessary.

"We had over 300,000 people in the stream last night, and clearly one of them decided to call in a prank, which is the second time that's happened this week," homeowner Arman Izadi told Channel 13. "Last night's response was a lot more intense."

Officers responded to reports of a "disturbance" at the home in the 2100 block of Pioneer Way just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The 911 call was likely made by online pranksters in what's being characterized as a swatting incident.

"Upon arrival, it was determined that the disturbance was fabricated," LVMPD told Channel 13.

The mansion's transformation in honor of the global gaming phenomenon includes GTA VI characters, a police chase scene, helicopters and even a spotlight across the roof.