Powerful winter storm to blame for flight cancellations at Harry Reid International

Teresa Crawford
<p>Flight boards at O'Hare International Airport show cancellations Friday, Jan. 22, 2016 in Chicago. Airlines at Chicago's two major airports have canceled 215 flights largely due to a blizzard threatening down on the East Coast. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)</p>
Posted at 6:48 AM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 09:49:36-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A powerful winter storm packing ice, rain, and snow is stopping planes from taking off at airports across the country.

According to tracking website FlightAware, more than 50 flights have been canceled at Harry Reid International Airport since Wednesday.

Flight information boards were lined with cancellation updates on Thursday morning.

13 Action News spoke with one passenger who said she absolutely needed to get back home.

“I have an appointment and have to see my grandbaby that is sick. I don’t understand what the winter weather has to do with Vegas,” the woman said.

Airports are urging passengers to constantly check reservations, set up alerts, and prepare for possible changes.

