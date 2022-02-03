Powerful winter storm to blame for flight cancellations at Harry Reid International

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A powerful winter storm packing ice, rain, and snow is stopping planes from taking off at airports across the country.

According to tracking website FlightAware, more than 50 flights have been canceled at Harry Reid International Airport since Wednesday.

Flight information boards were lined with cancellation updates on Thursday morning.

13 Action News spoke with one passenger who said she absolutely needed to get back home.

“I have an appointment and have to see my grandbaby that is sick. I don’t understand what the winter weather has to do with Vegas,” the woman said.

Airports are urging passengers to constantly check reservations, set up alerts, and prepare for possible changes.