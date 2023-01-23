Power outages can be expected ahead of wind advisory for most of Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a wind advisory for certain counties in Nevada.

The wind advisory started at 3 p.m. Sunday and will last until 4 p.m. Monday. The counties include Owens Valley in California, Esmeralda and Central Nye County.

Officials say north winds can be around 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," officials with NWS say.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result during the wind advisory.

