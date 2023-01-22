13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, January 22, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A cold front brings gusty winds to southern Nevada Monday and Sunday. A Wind Advisory has been expanded to include all of southern Nevada. Look for north gusts 40-50 mph Sunday night through Monday afternoon for the Vegas Valley. Laughlin and the Spring Mountains will see gusts potentially reaching 55-60 mph. Patchy blowing dust is likely as the gusty conditions continue through Monday afternoon. Meanwhile temperatures begin in the low and md 30s before reaching the low 50s in the afternoon. Temperatures remain below average all week.