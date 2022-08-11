Power outage limits fuel availability on I-15 north of Las Vegas valley

(KTNV) — A power outage is impacting the ability of drivers to get gas along the Interstate 15 corridor between Las Vegas and Mesquite, Clark County officials announced on Thursday morning.

Due to the outage, the last stop to fuel up on I-15 headed north at at Love's Travel Stop, and Highway 93 before arriving in Beaver Dam or Desert Springs, Ariz., officials said.

Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville and Mesquite are said to be impacted by the outage.

According to Clark County officials, Overton Power District No. 5 representatives expect power to be restored mid- to late afternoon on Thursday.