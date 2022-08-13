Power outage in Moapa Valley impacts thousands

(KTNV) — Many cities north of Las Vegas were left with no power for nearly half a day.

"It was pretty miserable, with the heat and two freezers and refrigerators filled with food."

Not only a problem for homes but also businesses.

Brian Rebman's mortuary business came to a stop.

With funerals scheduled to happen and no power preserving the deceased had deadly urgency.

"We did transfer some unembalmed remains to another facility in Las Vegas where there was refrigeration."

Rebman was one of the thousands impacted by the power outage at the substation in Moapa.

His mortuary has been in Longdale for 30 years.

He says he has experienced power outages before but never 11 hours long.

"I had a family that was going to do a church service and they ended up going to a mortuary and doing things in the dark."

Customer service supervisor Kristi Eames says she started working at 3 a.m., calling customers to let them know about their emergency services including locations with power and cooling stations.

She says there were no medical emergencies.

"It's very challenging people do panic, the gas stations weren't open, so they couldn't get fuel, they want to know what time it will be back, worried about the food in their refrigerators. "

All power has been fully restored for every person that was impacted by this power outage and Overton power District managers say they are monitoring these incoming storms very closely to make sure something like this doesn't happen again.

