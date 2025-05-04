Potent low pressure system drops into Southern Nevada

A big change is underway in Southern Nevada as low pressure dives into the Desert Southwest. Scattered showers, gusty conditions and isolated t-storms will continue rolling through Clark County for the next few days as part of this system.

So far, not a huge amount of rain accumulation in Las Vegas, aside from some sprinkles, but rain gauges from the Flood District in the Spring Mountains are collecting about a tenth of an inch. Isolated t-storms have produced lightning towards Henderson earlier this afternoon along with the Spring Mountains and parts of Nye County. Thunderstorms will diminish overnight while Las Vegas will continue to track a 40% chance of rain.

In Sunday, rain chances are expected to increase in Clark County as this potent system continues to develop. We are tracking about a 50-70 percent chance of scatterd rain with increasing thunderstorms in the afternoon hours. Grab your umbrella! In the evening, the system is expected to take a pause Sunday night through Monday morning. Then Monday afternoon, we're anticipating an additional round of widespread showers.

Temperatures will drop to the low 70s Sunday and upper 60s Monday before this system pushes towards the east and we start to warm up again. We'll be back to the 80s by Wednesday with a stab at the low 90s by Friday.