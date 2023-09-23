'Possible pipe bomb' explosion injures man at northwest Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is injured after a "possible pipe bomb" explosion at a residence in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Friday.

Officers were called to the area of Rainbow Boulevard and Alta Drive just after 7:30 p.m., a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told Channel 13.

Police say an explosion was reported at a home on Davenport Lane. A male victim "has significant injuries to the upper body and face," the official stated.

A bomb squad from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is expected to investigate the explosion, along with LVMPD's ARMOR unit. The All-Hazard Multi-agency Operations and Response section investigates chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive incidents.