Portion of Tropicana Avenue closed because of barricade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On July 16 at approximately 10:33 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received call about a male who entered into an apartment without permission from the owners near the 3600 block of W. Tropicana Avenue.

Residents requested the man to exit, but he refused.

Arriving officers asked the man to open the door and exit the apartment but he still refused.

Tropicana Avenue between Valley View and Procyon has been shut down to traffic.

Please avoid the area. This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

