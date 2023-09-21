Portillo's, Chicago-inspired chain, wants to come to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Is it Las Vegas' turn for a Portillo's? The company seems to think so.

Chicago-inspired Portillo's has become more popular around the country and as the company reports wanting to engage in a big expansion, Las Vegas is high on their list.

The chain is known for Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, salads and specialty chocolate cake.

Representatives say they aim to jump from 600 to around 900 locations and Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Colorado are up for their own stores next.

Additional information on specific dates or locations was not released at this time.