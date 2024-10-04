Port strike paused, but Las Vegas business owners remain vigilant of possible disruptions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ports from Maine to Texas shut down this week when the union representing about 45,000 dock workers went on strike for the first time since 1977.

The strike began over stalled contract negotiations between port workers and shipping companies.

“The dockworkers really want pay increases and they want a promise against atomization,” said Amanda Belarmino, an associate professor with UNLV’s William F. Harrah College of Hospitality.

On Thursday, that strike was placed on pause but Channel 13 looked into how the strike could impact you at home.

The less than 72 hour strike could have potential ripple effects in how much people pay for everyday items. The possible impact is also looming over Las Vegas consumers and businesses.

The pause caused cargo to pile up at ports, delaying deliveries of everything from electronics to fresh produce.

“We haven't seen anything really like this before. There’s going to be ripple effects because there could be less supplies available throughout the United States,” Belarmino said.

For business owners like Mario Berlanga, the fear is that those disruptions could make it harder to keep shelves stocked.

“We import a lot of stuff,” Berlanga said.

Berlanga was already preparing to order extra shipments of seafood, produce and other items that in recent years have been known to fly off the shelves.

“Water, paper towels, toilet paper and stuff like that,” Berlanga said.

Shoppers are also paying close attention to the prices they’re paying. For people like Shelley Mackey, the concern is prices going up even more than they already have.

“Sometimes I shop day to day, sometimes I do a week or two at a time, it just depends on how my money is,” Mackey said.

While the strike may be on pause for now, the long-term impact remains to be seen.

“It's hard to tell people not to panic buy when they know there’s going to be shortages or increase in prices, but I think a wait and see attitude may be more realistic,” Belarmino said.