Popular trails set to reopen at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area

LAKE MEAD (KTNV) — With the dog days of summer winding down, several popular trails are getting ready to reopen at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
Due to summer heat, those trails were closed in order to keep hikers safe in triple-digit temperatures.
The following trails are scheduled to reopen on October 1.
- Goldstrike Canyon
- White Rock Canyon and White Rock Canyon Trail
- Arizona Hot Springs and Arizona Hot Springs Trail
- Liberty Arch Trail
- Lone Palm Trail
- Sugar Loaf Trail
- Surrounding areas of Lone Palm and Sugar Loaf
In addition to that, community members are invited to park staff to help remove trash and graffiti along the Goldstrike Canyon Trail on October 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
You can learn more about that event by emailing LAKE_Volunteer_Coordinator@nps.gov.
Even though temperatures are getting cooler, rangers are advising visitors to still be cautious and plan ahead. They have the following tips for potential hikers.
- Hike Early - Temperatures are cooler early in the morning
- Stay Hydrated - Carry plenty of water and salty snacks
- Know Your Route - Familiarize yourself with trail distances and terrain
- Limit Activity - Keep hikes short to avoid overexertion
- Pack Smart - Wear appropriate clothing and bring a hat, sunscreen, and sunglasses