Popular trails set to reopen at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area

LAKE MEAD (KTNV) — With the dog days of summer winding down, several popular trails are getting ready to reopen at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Due to summer heat, those trails were closed in order to keep hikers safe in triple-digit temperatures.

The following trails are scheduled to reopen on October 1.



Goldstrike Canyon

White Rock Canyon and White Rock Canyon Trail

Arizona Hot Springs and Arizona Hot Springs Trail

Liberty Arch Trail

Lone Palm Trail

Sugar Loaf Trail

Surrounding areas of Lone Palm and Sugar Loaf

In addition to that, community members are invited to park staff to help remove trash and graffiti along the Goldstrike Canyon Trail on October 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

You can learn more about that event by emailing LAKE_Volunteer_Coordinator@nps.gov.

Even though temperatures are getting cooler, rangers are advising visitors to still be cautious and plan ahead. They have the following tips for potential hikers.

