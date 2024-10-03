Popular 'dirty soda' chain Swig could be coming to Henderson, would be first Nevada location

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A popular Utah-based soda shop chain could be coming to Henderson, and according to city planning documents, it would be the chain's first location in Nevada.

Swig, known for its gourmet "dirty soda" concoctions, recently skyrocketed in popularity after it was featured on the hit new original Hulu show, "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," where the show's stars showcased their personal favorite soda orders at the booming beverage shop.

According to the Henderson Planning Commission agenda, a public hearing is set to be held on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. regarding a conditional use permit and design review for a proposed Swig location at 771 East Horizon Drive in Cornett Plaza.

The proposed 715-square foot restaurant would include a drive-through with no indoor dining, according to submitted documents.

The location would have approximately four employees and would operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days per week.