Pope Francis elevates Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas to Archdiocese

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas announced on Tuesday that Pope Francis has officially been elevated to an Archdiocese.

According to a press release, the Most Reverend Bishop George Leo Thomas, Ph.D. has been appointed the first Metropolitan Archbishop of Las Vegas.

“28 years ago, Las Vegas became a Diocese, and now on May 30 an Archdiocese. This speaks to the tremendous growth and vibrancy of the local faith and the commitment of the women and men that serve in leadership including our priests. This really is a remarkable legacy and moment in Las Vegas, and for the Catholic Church as a whole,” commented Archbishop Thomas. “With our Diocese being elevated to an Archdiocese, Pope Francis has discerned the need for a new Ecclesiastical Province in the Western United States. I am deeply honored and humbled by this significant recognition by the Pope.”

An Ecclesiastical Province consists of a geographical region of an Archdiocese, which may include other auxiliary dioceses present in the area. While the Archbishop has no official, direct authority over other dioceses within the region, he can provide assistance as permissible "by canon law."

On June 29, 2023, Archbishop Thomas will travel to Rome to receive a special woolen vestment blessed by Pope Francis, called the pallium, which represents "those in the Archbishop's pastoral care."

On Oct. 2, 2023, Archbishop Christopher Pierre will be in Las Vegas to vest Archbishop Thomas with the pallium, during a special Mass at the Shrine of the Most Holt Redeemer.

“Being created an Archdiocese by Pope Francis at this moment in Las Vegas history certainly reflects the Holy Father’s confidence in the spiritual leadership of this Church under Archbishop Thomas these past five years,” remarked Bishop Gregory W. Gordon, Auxiliary Bishop of Las Vegas. “Las Vegas has grown in many ways since we first became a Diocese in 1995, in population, and in size. But there has also been spiritual growth, in the number of the baptized, an increase of vocations for our Archdiocese and religious life, and we continue to build new parishes and continue to welcome men to the priesthood. Our new Archdiocesan status reflects that growth.”

Las Vegas became a Diocese in 1995 under the former head of the Catholic Church, Pope John Paul II.