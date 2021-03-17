Menu

Nevada: GOP filed far fewer election complaints than claimed

John Locher/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, people wait in line to vote at a polling place on Election Day in Las Vegas. Attorneys for the Donald Trump campaign are appealing to the state Supreme Court to overrule a lower court judge and nullify Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's electoral win in Nevada. Documents filed Monday seek to reverse Judge James Todd Russell's finding on Friday that the Trump legal team failed to prove the election was swayed by fraudulent or illegal votes. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Posted at 8:57 PM, Mar 16, 2021
CARSON CITY (KTNV) — The Nevada Secretary of State announced Tuesday that staff had inventoried the contents of boxes that state Republican leaders delivered to the capital on March 4 and found far fewer complaints of alleged election fraud than initially claimed.

Nevada Republican Party Chair Michael McDonald said he had submitted four boxes containing proof of more than 120,000 instances of election fraud, not the 3,963 Election Integrity Violation forms inventoried by the Secretary of State to be investigated.

Republicans disputed the count and emphasized the fact that thousands of complaints of irregularities were being examined or under investigation.

