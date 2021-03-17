Nevada: GOP filed far fewer election complaints than claimed

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — The Nevada Secretary of State announced Tuesday that staff had inventoried the contents of boxes that state Republican leaders delivered to the capital on March 4 and found far fewer complaints of alleged election fraud than initially claimed.

Nevada Republican Party Chair Michael McDonald said he had submitted four boxes containing proof of more than 120,000 instances of election fraud, not the 3,963 Election Integrity Violation forms inventoried by the Secretary of State to be investigated.

Republicans disputed the count and emphasized the fact that thousands of complaints of irregularities were being examined or under investigation.