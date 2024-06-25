Police: Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in the northwest Las Vegas valley on Tuesday morning.

Details are very preliminary at this point, but the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says "all officers are OK" and a suspect was arrested.

This happened in the 2000 block of Valley Drive, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive.

"Please avoid the area and watch for responding emergency vehicles," police stated.

This is a developing story. Updates will be shared as they become available.