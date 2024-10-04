Man with knife fatally shot by police outside business near Tropicana, Koval

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after he was shot by Las Vegas police officers during a confrontation outside a business near Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the area by employees of a local business who requested help with a trespass order, said Capt. Kurt McKenzie of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Officer of Internal Oversight and Constitutional Policing.

Watch: Capt. Kurt McKenzie details the events of a fatal police shooting outside a local business:

Police briefing on officer-involved shooting outside Las Vegas business

The employees told dispatchers one of the subjects had gone behind the counter and threatened employees, McKenzie said.

When officers arrived, the subjects of the call had left the business but were still outside in the parking lot.

One of them was "extremely agitated" and holding a knife in his hand, McKenzie said.

As officers got out of their patrol car, McKenzie said the man with the knife "sped" toward one of the officers, who fired their weapon in his direction.

McKenzie says the man then charged at another officer "at full speed, causing the officer to backpedal, discharge their weapon and fall to the ground."

Officers regrouped as the man was still coming at them and another volley of shots was fired, McKenzie said. The man started to run away but didn't get very far before he fell to the ground.

Additional officers arriving at the scene took the man into custody and began providing medical intervention. McKenzie says the man was later pronounced dead by staff at University Medical Center. As of this report, he had not been publicly identified.

Asked by reporters why officers didn't use less-lethal force, McKenzie said the events unfolded "extremely fast."

He noted that all officers involved are OK and all other subjects involved are OK. He also asked community members to share any photos or videos they have from the altercation.

"We know there's a lot of people that were video taping," he said. "If you have any information, please don't hesitate to reach out to LVMPD or Crime Stoppers."

This is the 10th officer-involved shooting in LVMPD's jurisdiction this year, McKenzie noted.