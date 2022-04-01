Police share video of fatal officer-involved shooting in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Body camera footage shared by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows how a fatal officer-involved shooting unfolded this week.

Three police officers fired their weapons at a man after a 911 caller reported he was armed with a handgun and trying to break into a trailer, police said previously. The man, since identified as Michael Allensworth, was transported to University Medical Center and died from his injuries.

The officers were called to a trailer in the 200 block of Palm Street, northeast of Fremont Street and Sahara Avenue, at 5:22 p.m. on Monday. The 911 caller phoned from inside a mobile home to report a burglary in progress, with the suspect armed with a handgun.

Officers found Allenworth at the rear of the trailer, still holding the firearm, Capt. Carlos Hank with LVMPD's Internal Oversight and Constitutional Policing Bureau said previously.

Hank said officers asked Allensworth multiple times to drop his weapon and surrender. Officers can be heard on body camera recordings saying, "Hey, Mike, listen man, nothing's changes. We are still here to help you, just drop it," and, "Mike, we are here to help you. Put the gun down."

Allensworth did not drop the gun, even allegedly saying at one point that he was going to "kill a cop today."

After a nearly-30-minute standoff, police say Allensworth pointed his gun at officers, who then opened fire on him.

No officers were hurt.

The three officers who fired their weapons have since been identified as James Villareal, Johnathan Cole, and Beau Cooley. All three were assigned to the Tourist Safety Division, Downtown Area Command and had been employed with LVMPD since 2019, officials said.

They were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of LVMPD's internal investigation.

Anyone with additional information about this incident can contact the LVMPD Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452.