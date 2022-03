LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was involved in a shooting near downtown Las Vegas on Monday evening, the department announced.

Investigators were staged near the 2000 block of Palm Street, northeast of Fremont Street and Sahara Avenue.

Police did not immediately release any additional information, except to say their investigation is ongoing.

13 Action News has a crew en route to the scene. This is a developing story.