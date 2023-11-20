Police search for 'multiple juvenile runaways' from Spring Valley medical facility

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are searching for "multiple juvenile runaways" who left a medical facility in Spring Valley.

The youths are said to have run away from Desert Winds Hospital at 5900 W. Rochelle Ave. just after 8 p.m. on Friday.

In a statement to media on Monday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said its Missing Persons Detail was engaged in an ongoing investigation.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information or descriptions of the runaway juveniles.

Channel 13 will report any updates as we get them.



