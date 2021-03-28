Police say impairment suspected in fatal crash on Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On March 28 at about 4:41 a.m., Las Vegas police responded to a fatal traffic collision that occurred at Las Vegas and Silverado Ranch boulevards.

Police say evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video of the crash indicated that a 1997 Acura Integra was traveling south on Las Vegas Boulevard approaching a green traffic signal located at Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

A pedestrian was at the intersection attempting to cross Las Vegas Boulevard from west to east, according to authorities, when they were struck by the vehicle.

Arriving medical personnel determined that the pedestrian did not survive the crash.

Officers say the Acura's driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI-related charges and transported to the Clark County Detention Center.

The death marked the 25th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2021.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.