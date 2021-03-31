Menu

POLICE: Woman who struck pedestrian had open bottle of alcohol in vehicle

LAS VEGAS METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
MARIAH BRAGG
Posted at 3:46 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 18:46:42-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police say that the driver who struck a pedestrian early Sunday morning had an open bottle of alcohol in her car.

33-year-old Mariah Bragg was arrested at the scene of the crash March 28 near Las Vegas Boulevard and Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

The 4:40 a.m. crash claimed the life of an 82-year-old pedestrian.

According to the arrest report for Bragg, police observed Bragg standing near a vehicle when they arrived at the scene of the crash.

She approached the officers with an “unsure gait.” They also observed that her eyes were bloodshot and watery and she smelled like alcohol.

One of the police officers also found a bottle of “whiskey” in the vehicle.

A records check revealed that Bragg has multiple priors in California.

Bragg was arrested.

The Clark County Coroner has identified the woman who was killed as 82-year-old Purificacion Velaso from Las Vegas.

