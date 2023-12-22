Domestic dispute turned barricade situation in eastern Las Vegas ends peacefully

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police took a suspect into custody peacefully Thursday afternoon following barricade situation in the east Las Vegas Valley.

LVMPD says at about 2 p.m., officers responded to a domestic dispute in a home near the Russell Road and Eastern Ave area. They say a man was inside threatening other people inside the home who have since made it to safety.

SWAT and Crisis Negotiators worked to resolve the incident until officers were able to take him into custody without incident just before 6 p.m.