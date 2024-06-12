Suspect in custody after barricade near Tonopah Avenue, Walnut Road

UPDATE: Police said the suspect has been taken into custody.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police are responding to a barricade incident in Las Vegas.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident started at 11:07 a.m. and they were dispatched to the area near Marion Drive and Bonanza Road after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance between a man and woman.

When officers arrived, they located the woman that was involved and she led officers to a home in the 3800 block of Kolanut Lane.

According to investigators, the man is inside the home and refusing to come out.

Patrol officers, SWAT, and crisis negotiators are currently on the scene attempting to resolve the call peacefully.

Law enforcement is asking the public to avoid the area.