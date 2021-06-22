Watch
Police respond to possible barricade situation on Quiet Harbor Drive in Henderson

Posted at 4:53 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 19:59:09-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities in Henderson are investigating a possible barricade situation on Quiet Harbor Drive, not far from Carnegie Street between Paseo Verde and Horizon Ridge parkways.

Police ask that residents avoid the area.

Crews with the Henderson police and fire departments responded to reports of shots fired in the area shortly before 4 p.m.

Police say a person is possibly armed and barricaded and that SWAT is on the way to assist.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

