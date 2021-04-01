Avoid the Area: Police respond to barricade situation in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in northeast Las Vegas.

According to the department, the situation on Plum Street near Walnut and Alexander roads began shortly before 8:30 a.m. and remains ongoing.

Road closures are in effect on Walnut Road between Brightside Lane and Southern Light Drive. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Police say officers were trying to apprehend a man for a felony warrant at a home in the area. He refused to surrender and it was deemed a barricade.

SWAT and crisis negotiators are on the scene.

Officers on the scene have reported hearing gunshots inside the residence.

At this time, there are no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The area near the barricade situation:

