NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are responding to a home in North Las Vegas after a person barricaded themselves inside a home.

Police said this began Monday at 8:13 a.m. at a home on Karst Pond Avenue near Deer Springs Way and Clayton Street.

Las Vegas police said the person in the home is a wanted suspect.

As of Monday afternoon, no further details have been released.

