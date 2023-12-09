Police request help, videos from those on UNLV campus during shooting

LAS VEGAS — LVMPD is asking for assistance from the public in their ongoing investigation into the shooting which killed three and injured another on December 6.

Anyone who was on campus between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. in the area near Beam Hall and the Student Union Building and took video or has further information is urged by LVMPD to reach out to detectives in their homicide section.

They can be reached by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online here.