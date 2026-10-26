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Police: Plane from Las Vegas turns around after passenger made 'terroristic threats'

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Harry Reid International Airport
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A flight from Las Vegas was turned around after takeoff after a person "made terroristic threats" on board, police say.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says officers took 25-year-old Dante Milne into custody at Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday.

According to police, the plane had already taken off when reports were received that a person on board had made terroristic threats. The plane then turned around and landed safely back in Las Vegas, police said.

Milne was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for making a threat or false information regarding an act of terrorism.

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